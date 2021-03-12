2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer: The Pinnacle of American Luxury SUVs

The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are concepts coming to life. First seen in concept form last year, the 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are ushering a new luxury sub-brand of the Jeep marquee. Offering V8 power, seating for up to eight, and abundant luxury features, the latest Wagoneers are aiming straight at the heart of three-row luxury stalwarts like the new Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator.

“We are ready to start a new exciting adventure with a model that wrote some of the most iconic pages in the history of the American automobile,” said Christian Meunier, Chief Executive Officer of the Jeep brand. “Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are born from the Jeep brand, but they have a flair of their own, building on a rich heritage of craftsmanship and refinement while offering new levels of sophistication, comfort, and legendary 4×4 capability.”

2022 Wagoneer vs. 2022 Grand Wagoneer: What’s the difference?

Jeep’s been on a hot streak with its offerings as of late, mainly its newest Gladiator truck and Grand Cherokee L SUV. But to the untrained eye, both the 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer look remarkably similar to the Grand Cherokee L, so it’s easy to confuse between the three SUVs.

The new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer have bigger bodies than Grand Cherokee L, measuring around 4-inches taller, 6.3-inches wider, 9.8-inches longer, and with a 123-inch wheelbase. Also, the Wagoneers have boxier body styling, particularly in the rear with its taller profile and square hatch. On the contrary, the new Jeep Grand Cherokee has a wider D-pillar and a slopier roofline.

The Wagoneers and Grand Cherokee L are trickier to pick apart in the front, but there are subtle differences. For starters, you won’t find a Jeep badge on the Wagoneers. Whereas the Grand Cherokee has a Jeep badge on the hood, the Wagoneer has a bold WAGONEER script instead. Meanwhile, you’ll find the WAGONNER badge relocated on the top of its chrome grille in the Grand Wagoneer.

Don’t be misled since both Wagoneers share the same body style, although the Grand Wagoneer has more chrome exterior trimmings than Wagoneer. The latter comes standard with 18-inch wheels, although the Grand Wagoneer is available with bigger 20-inch or 22-inch aluminum rollers.

V8 power is standard

The 2022 Wagoneer has a standard 5.7-liter V8 engine with variable cam timing and cylinder deactivation, pumping out 392 horsepower and 404 pound-feet of torque. Additionally, it also gets the next-gen e-Torque 48-volt mild-hybrid system, providing an additional 130 pound-feet of grunt to improve acceleration and performance. The Hemi V8 and mild-hybrid powertrain are connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission with standard rear-wheel drive, although Jeep’s plethora of four-wheel drivetrains remains optional.

Alternatively, the 2022 Grand Wagoneer has a more powerful 6.4-liter V8 motor churning out 471 horsepower and 455 pound-feet of torque. Four-wheel-drive and an eight-speed automatic gearbox are standard, but clients can choose from three different 4WD systems. Quadra-Trac I is a seamless all-wheel-drive system, while Quadra-Trac II is more capable in off-roading with its two-speed transfer case and low range gearing. Finally, Quadra-Drive I is a full-time 4WD system with an electronic limited-slip differential, capable of sending up to 100-percent of engine torque to either the left or right rear wheel.

Both Wagoneers are riding on a bespoke body-on-frame platform derived from the Ram 1500, although the Wagoneers have independent rear suspension. The Grand Wagoneer has standard Quadra-Lift air suspension with two off-road height settings adding up to 2-inches of ground clearance with the vehicle’s standard 8.0-inch ride height. In the meantime, the Wagoneer comes with standard steel springs and 10-inches of ground clearance.

Despite having the off-road smarts of a Jeep, both Wagoneers are not Trail Rated – at least not yet – but Jeep is reportedly working on more hardcore versions of the Wagoneers. Still, the Grand Wagoneer can attack up to 24-inches of water and has a 25-degree approach angle, 24-degree departure angle, and break-over angle of 24-inches.

Hand-bitingly luxurious interior

Luxury is at the forefront of the 2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. Both vehicles offer tons of room for up to eight passengers while still offering 116.7 cubic feet of cargo room with the second and third-row seats folded down. Nappa leather is standard in both models, while premium Palermo quilted leather is optional in the Grand Wagoneer.

The new Wagoneer has a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with Uconnect 5 and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Of course, the grandest of all is the Grand Wagoneer. It has a standard 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a pair of 10.25-inch touchscreens in the center console. In the second row, the 2022 Grand Wagoneer has two 10.2-inch entertainment touchscreens and a single 10.25-inch comfort display.

Also, the 2022 Grand Wagoneer is the first modern vehicle to debut with Amazon Fire TV for Auto. Other features include 11 USB ports, wireless charging, and a McIntosh premium audio system with 23 speakers.

Abundant Safety Tech

Jeep’s newest 2022 Wagoneers are brimming with advanced safety tech. It includes an available heads-up display, adaptive cruise control, active driving assist, hands-free active driving assist, traffic sign recognition, night vision, and a drowsy driver detection system. Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking, pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitoring.

2022 Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer Pricing and Trim Models

The 2022 Wagoneer is available in Series I 4×2 ($59,995), Series II 4×2 ($69,995), Series II 4×4 ($72,995), and Series III 4×4 ($77,995) trim lines. The 2022 Grand Wagoneer starts at $88,995 (Series I 4×4), $95,995 (Series II 4×4), $100,995 (Obsidian 4×4), and $105,995 for the Series III 4×4 model. All prices are inclusive of $2,000 destination charges. The first deliveries will begin in the second half of 2021.