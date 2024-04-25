The Best And Worst Years For The Jeep Grand Cherokee ZJ

The Jeep brand has been around since World War II, and has changed hands several times since Kaiser-Willys built the Quad for the US Army. Chrysler bought the badge from AMC in 1987, and introduced the first of four generations of the Wrangler that same year. Although the boxy off-roader with the removable top is the model most associated with the badge, Jeep also produced a long line of more traditionally designed SUVs.

Among those is the Grand Cherokee, which was introduced in 1993. The first generation was labeled the ZJ, distinguishing it from the XJ Cherokee and original SJ Wagoneer. It was unveiled at the 1992 North American International Auto Show in Detroit when it was driven up the stairs of the exhibition hall and through a cinema-grade plate glass window.

The ZJ was actually an AMC design that Chrysler inherited when it bought the Jeep brand. It was initially meant to replace the XJ, but only lasted six years before being replaced for the 1999 model year by the second-generation WJ Grand Cherokee. The six model years of the ZJ enjoy an overall favorable reputation for durability and performance, but the first-generation Grand Cherokee certainly has its favorable and less-desired model years.

[Featured Image by IFCAR via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public domain]