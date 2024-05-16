Common Problems A 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee May Have (And The Cost To Fix Them)
The 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee WK commemorates the third-generation model of the brand's iconic truck-based crossover vehicle. It debuted with three engine choices, three four-wheel drivetrains, and suspension improvements, making it more potent, off-road capable, and comfier on the tarmac than the previous WJ Grand Cherokee.
For the 2005 model year, the base Grand Cherokee Laredo grade has a 3.7-liter V6 engine with about 15 more horsepower than the old 4.0-liter inline six. Meanwhile, the 235-horsepower 4.7-liter PowerTech V8 remains optional, while the range-topping Grand Cherokee Limited has the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 that features MDS (Multi-Displacement System) to improve fuel economy. There's also a 3.0-liter diesel V6 for Euro-spec Grand Cherokees.
Jeep also debuted the high-performance Grand Cherokee SRT-8 in 2005, and it came equipped with a 420-horsepower 6.1-liter Heme V8, Bilstein dampers, and Brembo brakes. The drivetrain choices include Quadra-Trac I with an NV140 single-speed transfer case, Quadra-Trac II with an NV245 active transfer case, and Quadra-Drive II with an NV245 full-time transfer case and electronic limited-slip differentials.
What are the common problems of a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee?
Jeep vehicles are renowned for their all-terrain capabilities, but also have a reputation for low reliability scores. NHTSA has issued recalls for the 2005 to 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee, with problems relating to water entering the transmission, decreased lighting visibility, and suspension issues. The gearbox issue is most worrying, since water could purge the automatic transmission fluid into the engine compartment and start a fire.
Other issues include faulty HVAC recirculation doors that may cause the AC to malfunction. Replacing the HVAC door actuator can cost $470 to $530, including parts and labor.
Furthermore, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is prone to not starting due to a fault with the wireless control module. When the control module fails, the remote keyless entry will not work and will cause a no-start condition. The only remedy is replacing the wireless control module, which costs about $500 to $800 with parts and labor included. Other electrical gremlins include a faulty power window motor and wonky electrical contacts in the taillight housing, which cost about $100 to $200 to repair or replace.
2005 Jeep Grand Cherokees might get an illuminated check engine light for a failed thermostat, an engine misfire, or a failing catalytic converter. Of the three, the catalytic converter is the costliest, from $276 to $3,463, depending on whether the part required is EPA or CARB-compliant. Meanwhile, a misfire could point to worn ignition coils, bad injectors, a clogged air filter, or a leaking head gasket.
In case you're wondering, replacing the ignition coils of a V8-powered Jeep Grand Cherokee runs anywhere from $90 to $200, while replacing a head gasket can cost — hold your breath — around $2,000 to $6,000 including parts and labor.