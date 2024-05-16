Common Problems A 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee May Have (And The Cost To Fix Them)

Jeep vehicles are renowned for their all-terrain capabilities, but also have a reputation for low reliability scores. NHTSA has issued recalls for the 2005 to 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee, with problems relating to water entering the transmission, decreased lighting visibility, and suspension issues. The gearbox issue is most worrying, since water could purge the automatic transmission fluid into the engine compartment and start a fire.

Other issues include faulty HVAC recirculation doors that may cause the AC to malfunction. Replacing the HVAC door actuator can cost $470 to $530, including parts and labor.

Furthermore, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is prone to not starting due to a fault with the wireless control module. When the control module fails, the remote keyless entry will not work and will cause a no-start condition. The only remedy is replacing the wireless control module, which costs about $500 to $800 with parts and labor included. Other electrical gremlins include a faulty power window motor and wonky electrical contacts in the taillight housing, which cost about $100 to $200 to repair or replace.

Nongasimo/Getty

2005 Jeep Grand Cherokees might get an illuminated check engine light for a failed thermostat, an engine misfire, or a failing catalytic converter. Of the three, the catalytic converter is the costliest, from $276 to $3,463, depending on whether the part required is EPA or CARB-compliant. Meanwhile, a misfire could point to worn ignition coils, bad injectors, a clogged air filter, or a leaking head gasket.

In case you're wondering, replacing the ignition coils of a V8-powered Jeep Grand Cherokee runs anywhere from $90 to $200, while replacing a head gasket can cost — hold your breath — around $2,000 to $6,000 including parts and labor.