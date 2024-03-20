How To Check If Your Engine's Head Gasket Is Blown & What That Means For Your Car

Inside an internal combustion engine is an intricate web of small tunnels or passageways that enable oil or coolant to flow, which helps keep everything lubricated and operating at the proper temperature. The head gasket manages the oil and coolant flow by sealing the engine block and cylinder head, ensuring that both fluids are not entering or dripping into the combustion chamber as the engine does its thing.

However, the head gasket won't last forever. Head gasket leaks are inevitable as they resist changing temperatures, vibrations, pressure changes, and material flexing as the engine racks up the miles. As someone who used to tinker obsessively under the hood, I discovered that some telltale signs of a blown or leaking head gasket are easy to ignore — especially if there are no symptoms of rough idling or degraded engine performance.

The reason the signs are hard to identify is the head gasket could fail in many areas on top of the engine block. Here are the things to check so you can determine if your car needs to visit a mechanic for a new head gasket.