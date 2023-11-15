Here's What Happens If You Never Change Your Transmission Fluid

There's a common misconception about the "lifetime transmission fluid" or "sealed-for-life transmission" of mainstream automakers like Audi, Toyota, BMW, Land Rover, Jaguar, Dodge, Jeep, etc. The claim is that the automatic gearboxes could last the vehicle's lifespan without an automatic transmission fluid change, but it sounds more like a marketing gimmick than the underlying truth.

Inside a modern automatic transmission is a complex array of mechanical, electrical, and hydraulic components that work day and night, no matter the weather. Holding everything together is the ATF (Automatic Transmission Fluid), the so-called lifeblood of the gearbox, and is the center of the "lifetime transmission fluid" claim.

Some manufacturers recommend flushing and replenishing the ATF every 60,000 to 100,000 miles, and you should follow this advice even if your car has a "lifetime" ATF that doesn't require draining. Why? It's because every modern consumer good — including gadgets, appliances, and cars, incidentally — was designed with some degree of planned obsolescence, which is how companies respond to ever-growing yet evolving consumer preferences.