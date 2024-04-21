5 Reasons Why Your Check Engine Light May Be On

The dashboard of your car provides plenty of useful information while you're driving, from the speed you're traveling at to the amount of gas left in your tank. The check engine light is another dashboard staple, but because the information it provides isn't as specific as other lights and meters, you might be tempted to ignore it. Conversely, you might start to panic the moment it lights up, assuming the worst and envisioning costly bills from your mechanic.

There are many different reasons your check engine light may be on — ranging from minor inconveniences to dangerous problems that should be fixed as soon as possible. That's why you shouldn't freak out or ignore the sensor when you notice it, but instead hone in on the exact cause and respond accordingly. The quickest way to determine what's setting off your check engine light is by buying and using an OBD2 scanner. This relatively inexpensive device can plug into your vehicle's computer and assess what issues your car is suffering from. This is the same type of scanner used by mechanics, and it can save you a lot of money by skipping a trip to the body shop.

If you don't have an OBD2 scanner on hand, there are a few common problems that could trigger your check engine light. By knowing what they are, you can quickly check for yourself if they're what's lighting up your dashboard, and you can possibly even troubleshoot and correct them yourself without spending a ton of money. Here are five reasons why your check engine light may be on.