Topping Off Your Gas Tank Is A Huge Mistake - Here's Why

Topping off your car's tank is a very common practice. However, those who have done it may not have given enough consideration to the possible risks that it brings. It's not the worst thing you could do to your car, but there are plenty of reasons why you may want to reconsider doing it in the future.

To be clear, by topping off, we're referring to filling your car's tank more than the manufacturer recommends by bypassing the system designed to keep this from happening. Many gas pump fuel nozzles have an automatic shut-off that prevents overfilling, but you can bypass this and add more fuel to the point where you're also filling up the fuel filler neck.

This can result in the fuel overflowing out of the tank when you go around corners. That's not only wasteful but depending on where the tank is located in the vehicle, fuel can spill onto the car's hot exhaust and cause a fire, especially if it runs on gasoline. Diesel vehicles are safer in this respect, as the fuel itself is far less likely to be ignited by high temperatures—you can throw a lit match into a puddle of diesel and it will simply go out.

Filling up to the brim also means you're carrying around extra weight, which will incur a small fuel efficiency penalty. The additional weight will also affect handling, and in vehicles with bigger tanks, you may feel the fuel sloshing around, altering the car's trajectory through corners.