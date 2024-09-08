10 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Honda CR-V (New Or Used)

The compact crossover segment is a tightly packed one, which makes the Honda CR-V's continued sales success all the more impressive. Honda sold more than 360,000 examples of the CR-V in the U.S. in 2023 according to CarFigures. That makes it comfortably the best-selling Honda SUV in its lineup, well ahead of the likes of the Passport and Pilot. The crossover's success is no accident — instead, it's down to Honda's winning combination of practicality, affordability, and safety, all of which remain in plentiful supply for both new and used examples of the CR-V.

This roundup of things to know before buying a CR-V draws from the expertise of SlashGear's review team and data from various trusted industry sources. The aim is to give buyers an overview of how the crossover compares to its competition, as well as how different CR-V model years compare with each other. For a more in-depth assessment of previous CR-V model years, be sure to check out SlashGear's hands-on reviews that are linked within the article below.