Every Honda Model Made In The U.S.A.

Honda got its start in the United States in 1979 when it opened a motorcycle plant in Marysville, Ohio. However, in 1985, Honda started building engines in the United States, becoming the first Japanese automaker to do so. It beat out Toyota, which also builds a selection of its cars in America.

Two short years later, Honda became the first to export U.S.-built cars overseas, and followed that up in 1989 by manufacturing transmissions, too. While many American corporations outsource their manufacturing needs to other countries, Honda continued opening more and more plants in America. Now, the Japanese automaker has 12 plants spread across the United States, building some of its most popular car models. It has four plants in Ohio alone, with three in North Carolina, and one in Alabama, Indiana, and Georgia each. However, Honda uses the North Carolina plants to construct its aviation products and lawn tools. To find just where your American-made Honda was built, read on.