Every Honda Model Made In The U.S.A.
Honda got its start in the United States in 1979 when it opened a motorcycle plant in Marysville, Ohio. However, in 1985, Honda started building engines in the United States, becoming the first Japanese automaker to do so. It beat out Toyota, which also builds a selection of its cars in America.
Two short years later, Honda became the first to export U.S.-built cars overseas, and followed that up in 1989 by manufacturing transmissions, too. While many American corporations outsource their manufacturing needs to other countries, Honda continued opening more and more plants in America. Now, the Japanese automaker has 12 plants spread across the United States, building some of its most popular car models. It has four plants in Ohio alone, with three in North Carolina, and one in Alabama, Indiana, and Georgia each. However, Honda uses the North Carolina plants to construct its aviation products and lawn tools. To find just where your American-made Honda was built, read on.
Honda Accord
To find where the best-selling sedan of 1989 is built, one doesn't need to look any further than Honda's original plant in Marysville, Ohio. The Honda Accord has come a long way from its hatchback origins. Along with the traditional sedan version, drivers can get behind the wheel of its hybrid variant if they're looking for something with exceptional fuel economy. At 46 miles per gallon, its hard to not be impressed, especially with gas prices being what they are.
The Accord is quickly approaching its 50th anniversary, and remains just as reliable as it ever was. As long as it's taken care of, a Honda Accord can stay on the road well after it has passed the 200,000 mile mark. Moreover, Honda focuses just as much on the Accord's style as its function. It's a good-looking sleek car that anyone would be happy to claim as their own. It has the look and feel of an upscale luxury car, but comes with an affordable price tag of around $30,000, depending on the trim.
Honda Civic Hatchback
The only non-SUV being made at the Greensburg, Indiana plant is the 11th generation Honda Civic Hatchback. There are four different trims for the Civic Hatchback, each with a slightly different configuration. The LX and Sport versions of the car come with 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that pumps out 158 horsepower and a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Getting behind the wheel of the EX-L or Sport Touring trims puts the power of a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder with 180 horsepower under your control.
Buyers can get a six-speed manual transmission in either the Sport or Sport Touring versions, if they so desire, and the Sport Touring model can go from a standstill to 60 mph in 7.3 seconds. It doesn't have the quickest acceleration by any means, but for something that looks like it's meant to bring the kids to school and back, that's not terrible. The Civic Hatchback isn't as clunky looking as hatchbacks from the old days, as this newer generation of hatchback is sharper and definitely more stylish.
Honda CR-V
Honda divides the construction of its CR-V between two plants in two separate states. Both the traditional CR-V and CR-V Hybrid are built in Greensburg, Indiana, alongside the Civic Hatchback. Across one state line to the east sits Honda's East Liberty plant in Ohio. This is where both iterations of the CR-V are also manufactured alongside some Acura models.
The CR-V is a compact SUV that's been around since 1997, with six model generations thus far. Its first Hybrid variant came about in 2020, using the same two-motor system the Accord Hybrid debuted with in 2014. It's not usually the most inspiring of Hondas on the road, but 2025 will introduce a new exciting feature that will give potential buyers something to talk about. Honda announced that it will be producing an electric version of the SUV. The Marysville, Ohio's Performance Manufacturing Center, where Honda makes only one other car, will be making room for the CR-V e:FCEV model in 2025.
Acura
Hondas aren't the only cars made in the United States by the automaker. The company's luxury brand, Acura, also has a few of its cars built in the same plants. Depending on the type of Acura, they are made in one of two places in the United States. If you drive an Acura TLX, TLX Type S, Integra, or Integra Type S, it came from the same place as the Accord: Marysville, Ohio, the company's first plant in America. On the same property as the plant is Honda's Performance Manufacturing Center, which is where Acura builds its PMC Edition models.
15 miles west and a short 20 minute drive from the Marysville plant is the East Liberty plant where the Acura MDX and RDX are built. The MDX is a mid-size crossover SUV that can accommodate up to seven passengers. The RDX is slightly smaller and more comparable to Honda's CR-V, seating up to five. Both of these SUVs come with all the bells and whistles one would expect from a luxury car, including a Wi-Fi hotspot and an HD dual-content center display.
Other Hondas built in America
The one Honda plant in Lincoln, Alabama started producing additional vehicles in 2001. In terms of production, the Alabama plant is the company's most diverse one in America, building five different models, as well as Honda's V6 engine. Meanwhile, the other plants focus on no more than four different vehicles. It has the capacity build 340,000 vehicles and engines.
Of those 340,000 vehicles, Alabama is where Honda pumps out its Odyssey minivan, Ridgeline truck, Passport SUV, and the Pilot. Along with the base models, the Alabama plant also produces TrailSport version of its cars, such as the 2024 Ridgeline TrailSport designed for off-roading.
