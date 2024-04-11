Honda CR-V Vs. Acura RDX: Which Compact SUV Suits Your Needs?

Shopping for a vehicle can be a long and somewhat tedious process. Aside from financial factors that severely limit one's options, there are also the matters of make, model, and one's lifestyle. For those who want something decently sized with good gas mileage and plenty of space in the interior, SUVs are generally the way to go. There are numerous compact SUVs on the market to choose from these days, with each major brand boasting the best version of their total offerings. Two notable standouts are the Honda CR-V and the Acura RDX.

The Honda CR-V — abbreviation for Comfortable Roundabout Vehicle — launched way back in 1997, and in the decades since, it has become a favorite among drivers. Millions of units have been sold, and it has remained Honda's best-selling vehicle since 2017. Not to mention, the 2011 CR-V is among Honda's most reliable models. Meanwhile, the Acura RDX has only been around since 2006, following in the footsteps of the Acura MDX. It has evolved tremendously in its time on the road, with each of its three generations improving on the previous. While it's not quite one of Acura's most luxurious models, it's a popular and stylish ride all the same.

If you're torn between the Honda CR-V and the Acura RDX, here's what you should know about both of them to determine which one is right for you and your needs.