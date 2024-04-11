Honda CR-V Vs. Acura RDX: Which Compact SUV Suits Your Needs?
Shopping for a vehicle can be a long and somewhat tedious process. Aside from financial factors that severely limit one's options, there are also the matters of make, model, and one's lifestyle. For those who want something decently sized with good gas mileage and plenty of space in the interior, SUVs are generally the way to go. There are numerous compact SUVs on the market to choose from these days, with each major brand boasting the best version of their total offerings. Two notable standouts are the Honda CR-V and the Acura RDX.
The Honda CR-V — abbreviation for Comfortable Roundabout Vehicle — launched way back in 1997, and in the decades since, it has become a favorite among drivers. Millions of units have been sold, and it has remained Honda's best-selling vehicle since 2017. Not to mention, the 2011 CR-V is among Honda's most reliable models. Meanwhile, the Acura RDX has only been around since 2006, following in the footsteps of the Acura MDX. It has evolved tremendously in its time on the road, with each of its three generations improving on the previous. While it's not quite one of Acura's most luxurious models, it's a popular and stylish ride all the same.
If you're torn between the Honda CR-V and the Acura RDX, here's what you should know about both of them to determine which one is right for you and your needs.
The Honda CR-V
First up is the Honda CR-V, which has a lot to offer drivers in its 2024 incarnation. When it comes to the SUV's inner workings, it's prepared for all kinds of outdoor adventures. It runs on either a 1.5 or 2.0-liter turbocharged engine and a two-motor hybrid powertrain system, resulting in responsive acceleration without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The 1.5-liter has received a 27 mpg city and 32 mpg highway fuel economy rating, while the 2.0 boasts a 40 mpg city and 34 mpg highway. In addition to a Real Time AWD system, it also features a sport mode for easy cruising and snow mode to help you navigate snowy, icy roadways safely.
The notable features of the CR-V don't stop there. The cabin is occupied by a leather-trimmed interior, a Bose premium sound system provides clear sound throughout, and plenty of legroom no matter where you're sitting. For those in need of storage space, there are up to 76.5 cu-ft within, and there are roof rails on top for additional cargo. The illuminated minimalist front display makes meters and buttons easy to read, and the 9-inch touchscreen is helpful as well. It allows you to access maps, messaging, and audio through your Apple or Android device. Said devices can also charge wirelessly via a built-in charging pad.
The Acura RDX
As for the Acura RDX, the 2024 model has some impressive specs behind it. The RDX contains a 2.0-liter VTEC Turbo engine and a Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system to improve both handling and traction. In terms of fuel economy, it received a 21 mpg city rating and a 27 mpg highway rating. The RDX is reactive, too, with an Adaptive Damper system, improved power steering, an iBooster braking system, and AcuraWatch driver assistance technology for maximum safety. It can also be put into different modes — comfort, normal, snow, and sport — to meet your demands and those of your driving environment.
The interior of the RDX is just as impressive as what's beneath the hood. It's Ultrasuede-trimmed and accompanied by brushed aluminum and optional wood accents. There's also a sizable panoramic moonroof that can be opened and closed with ease. With the back seats folded down, one can get approximately 79.8 cubic feet of cargo space, and underfloor storage is present no matter the seating arrangement. Apple and Android phones are compatible; you can jam out with a 16-speaker ELS Studio 3D Premium Audio System, and Wi-Fi hotspot, Alexa, and wireless phone charging capabilities are present.
CR-V vs. RDX: Is there a winner?
When comparing the two, there's plenty of overlap between the Honda CR-V and the Acura RDX. Both are solid SUVs capable of taking on all kinds of weather conditions and terrains with ease. They both come with state-of-the-art mechanics and electronics, in addition to plenty of storage space. At the same time, there are some discrepancies between them that are likely to sway you if you're in the market for an SUV. First and foremost is the price, with the CRV's starting MSRP being $29,500 and the RDX's being $44,350.
Moving over to performance and capabilities, the CR-V and RDX differ greatly in several categories. For instance, the RDX wins out in terms of horsepower, interior cubic feet, and electronic bells and whistles compared to the CR-V. Of course, this doesn't mean that the CR-V is the inferior vehicle of the two. What the car may lack in terms of power, storage, and gadgets, it makes up for in terms of fuel efficiency and, as previously noted, affordability. Acura does pride itself on being a luxury car manufacturer, after all, so if you want one, you'll have to contend with a luxury price tag.
Overall, there's a lot to appreciate and consider when looking at both the Honda CR-V and the Acura RDX. Ultimately, the decision about which is the better buy is predicated almost entirely on one's budget and needs as a driver.