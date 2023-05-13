The Best SUV From Every Major Brand

SUVs are one of the most lucrative segments of the car market, and as a result, almost every manufacturer now has at least one in their lineup. That means competition is fiercer than ever, with buyers demanding the space and convenience of a traditional SUV, but the road manners and creature comforts of a passenger car. Achieving the right balance of truck-like practicality and car-like handling is no easy task, but the current crop of SUVs and crossovers on the market are more adept at pulling off both than ever before.

Arguably, the key ingredient in the formula for a winning SUV is character — with so many models on the market, it's easy to get lost in the crowd. Adding ludicrous engines or trail-ready all-terrain capability is one way of doing so, but simply offering best-in-class value for money is an equally good way to stand out. With that in mind, these models represent the best that each of the major manufacturers has to offer.