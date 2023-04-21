Tesla Hikes Model X And Model S Prices And Brings Back An Old Supercharger Perk

Tesla has once again updated its pricing. This time, instead of slashing them like it did with the Model 3, the tags on the Tesla Model X and Model S have gone up. Now, the base Model X costs $97,490 with the Plaid version carrying a price of $107,490. The Model X Plaid will go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds. The Model S's price has been increased to $87,490. The 1.9 second zero to 60 miles per hour Model S Plaid now retails for $107,490, the same as the Plaid-ified Model X.

Price increases generally aren't a great thing to stomach whilst shopping for a car, but to sweeten the deal a bit, Tesla is now offering three years of free unlimited supercharging with the purchase of either car between April 20th and June 30th of this year. Tesla's Supercharger network is one of the larger charging networks in the United States.