Tesla Hikes Model X And Model S Prices And Brings Back An Old Supercharger Perk
Tesla has once again updated its pricing. This time, instead of slashing them like it did with the Model 3, the tags on the Tesla Model X and Model S have gone up. Now, the base Model X costs $97,490 with the Plaid version carrying a price of $107,490. The Model X Plaid will go from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds. The Model S's price has been increased to $87,490. The 1.9 second zero to 60 miles per hour Model S Plaid now retails for $107,490, the same as the Plaid-ified Model X.
Price increases generally aren't a great thing to stomach whilst shopping for a car, but to sweeten the deal a bit, Tesla is now offering three years of free unlimited supercharging with the purchase of either car between April 20th and June 30th of this year. Tesla's Supercharger network is one of the larger charging networks in the United States.
Tesla's hard-to-predict pricing structure
Entry level electric vehicles like the Tesla Model 3 and Chevy Bolt have enjoyed a fair amount of discounts lately. Both the Model 3 Performance and the Bolt are currently eligible for a $7,500 tax incentive. Flagships like both the Model X and S are not only ineligible for the incentive due to their high-MSRPs, both cars have experienced wild price fluctuations in recent months. Additionally, Ford's F-150 Lightning flagship EV, while occupying a different segment of the price bracket, has become anything but affordable as Ford raises the price and tries to get production at full capacity.
Three years of free Supercharging is certainly a nice perk, but Tesla's hard-to-predict price changes might need to level out if the company hopes to move a lot of volume. The price drops on the Model 3 might have sealed the deal for some buyers, and Supercharging or not, the hikes on the Model S and X could push customers elsewhere.