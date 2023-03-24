Everything We Know About The 2024 Toyota 4Runner

When it comes to cars with a cult following, few match the Toyota 4Runner. Whether it's as a family run-around or hardcore off-roading rig, the 4Runner is a go-to for many buyers on the hunt for something big, reliable, and capable. While Toyota has not yet confirmed anything about the 2024 4Runner, many fans of Toyota's full-size SUV are excited thanks to the rumor mill.

For starters, it seems as though the 2024 Toyota 4Runner may be delayed since we have not yet seen any official news about it. Reports from the likes of Automotive Press International indicate that the Toyota 4Runner will get a refresh in 2025 rather than 2024. Given the popularity of the platform, there's no doubt that a sixth-generation 4Runner is on the way, but a delay wouldn't be surprising, considering recent trends in the automotive industry and supply chain. It's important to note that there have been no spy images of the new 4Runner. As Visual Capitalist shows, the high demand for pickups and large SUVs is largely confined to North America, meaning a 4Runner redesign may not be high on Toyota Japan's list of priorities.

It's not set in stone that Toyota will delay the launch of a new 4Runner, though. At the time of writing, Toyota's official 2024 update page only features the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander. That's not to say that Toyota won't launch a 2024 4Runner later this year, though. It just won't be the sixth generation.