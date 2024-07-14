5 Mechanic-Approved Tips For Buying A Used Car

Buying a used car can be like walking blindfolded into the ocean — it's hard to know if you're going to be able to float along peacefully or if you're about to be eaten by sharks. This is true whether you're buying from a private party or used car dealer, but there are a few things you can do before trading money for keys and a title that can help ensure you're getting a bargain and not a rotting lemon. In my 53 years, I have only owned three new cars: a 1994 Mazda Protégé and two early 2000s Volkswagen's. All of the other dozen or so vehicles I have purchased were at least 15 years old and had upwards of 100,000 miles on the odometer.

Several of those were classic Jeeps bought with an awareness of known issues and the intention to restore them to their former glory, but most of those older vehicles were purchased to use as daily drivers. My confidence in buying older vehicles comes from my training and experience as an auto mechanic, a job I held for a few years spanning my '20s and '30s. Since then, I have continued to work on my own cars and those of friends, and I operated a mobile auto repair business for a few years as a side gig. Drawing from that experience, I offer you these tips to keep in mind when buying a used car.