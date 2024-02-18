Car Struts Vs Shocks: What's The Difference?

Your car is composed of thousands of individual parts that work together to carry you down the road. Some of those components are large and well-known — for example, most people understand that the engine is what gives a vehicle its power. Other parts are less well-known or misunderstood. Even highly critical components, like shocks and struts, can be confusing for many people. It's understandable. The average person isn't a mechanic, and most people don't perform their own auto repair work. Making things even more confusing is the fact that shocks and struts are both suspension system components that perform similar functions. However, despite their similarities, shocks and struts are not the same thing.

While shocks are standalone parts that work to absorb vibrations, bumps, and bounces, struts are single units made of both shocks and coil springs. As such, struts are more complex than shocks. In addition to absorbing vibrations, struts contribute to the car's steering and braking systems, as well as helping to support the vehicle's weight. Let's take a deeper look.