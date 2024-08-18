3 New Features We'd Love To See In The 2026 Honda Passport

The Passport is Honda's midsize two-row SUV, squeezed in between the Honda CR-V and the larger three-row Pilot. The latest Honda Passport is spacious, comfortable, and practical for small families. It was last redesigned in 2019, though, so it's due for some changes. Honda has teased their newest Passport, the upcoming 2026 model, and it appears that it will likely receive a significant exterior refresh — and maybe even a complete redesign.

The teaser images caused some genuine excitement about what the new Passport could bring to the table, but with limited information from Honda as of this writing, we can't say for sure what the new Passport will look like, or what kinds of equipment it will get. We are, however, happy to make some educated guesses — and some hopeful wishes — for the upcoming midsize SUV.

Honda has released two teaser images of the "all-new Passport TrailSport," stating that development is underway for the new model, and alluding to the fact that it will have a trail-ready model leading the way. The Passport will likely get all-new styling, a new grille (evidently with the "PASSPORT" name prominently displayed), new headlights, and maybe even a hood-scoop.

From the silhouette-style images, we can tell that the vehicle's outline is boxier, with a few more right angles than the current Passport, and a potentially rectangular set of headlights. However, aside from the new looks, what will set it apart from the current model? What will the 2026 Passport get under the hood? And will Honda add any new features to the interior?