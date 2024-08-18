3 New Features We'd Love To See In The 2026 Honda Passport
The Passport is Honda's midsize two-row SUV, squeezed in between the Honda CR-V and the larger three-row Pilot. The latest Honda Passport is spacious, comfortable, and practical for small families. It was last redesigned in 2019, though, so it's due for some changes. Honda has teased their newest Passport, the upcoming 2026 model, and it appears that it will likely receive a significant exterior refresh — and maybe even a complete redesign.
The teaser images caused some genuine excitement about what the new Passport could bring to the table, but with limited information from Honda as of this writing, we can't say for sure what the new Passport will look like, or what kinds of equipment it will get. We are, however, happy to make some educated guesses — and some hopeful wishes — for the upcoming midsize SUV.
Honda has released two teaser images of the "all-new Passport TrailSport," stating that development is underway for the new model, and alluding to the fact that it will have a trail-ready model leading the way. The Passport will likely get all-new styling, a new grille (evidently with the "PASSPORT" name prominently displayed), new headlights, and maybe even a hood-scoop.
From the silhouette-style images, we can tell that the vehicle's outline is boxier, with a few more right angles than the current Passport, and a potentially rectangular set of headlights. However, aside from the new looks, what will set it apart from the current model? What will the 2026 Passport get under the hood? And will Honda add any new features to the interior?
A bit more power and better fuel economy would be ideal
One update we're hoping for with the new Passport is the powerplant. The current Passport uses a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 280 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque — and it's been that way since 2019. The single overhead cam (SOHC) i-VTEC V6 is a potent engine, but it's in need of an update. Many rivals in the class have hybrid powertrain options or more-efficient and more powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engines. Either of those options would be welcome additions on the new Passport. When it comes to fuel economy, the Passport only gets 19 mpg city, 24 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined — respectable, but not class-leading.
In 2023, the Passport's platform sibling, the three-row Pilot, received an all-new 3.5-liter dual-overhead cam (DOHC) non-VTEC V6 paired with a new 10-speed automatic transmission. The V6 only added 5 horsepower to the Pilot's bottom line – bringing power up to 285 hp – but it did infuse a bit of character. Compared to the current Passport, the Pilot isn't exactly ultra-efficient (its highest fuel economy rating is 22 mpg combined) but it is a small improvement. An available hybrid powertrain in the lineup (especially a plug-in hybrid) would be a welcome edition, but that's not as likely as the updated V6 with the 10-speed transmission.
An updated interior with more tech is needed
A hallmark Honda SUVs is a well-organized and spacious interior. Many Honda SUVs have large center console storage, numerous cupholders, and several small-item storage solutions throughout the cabin. Gone are the days of the CR-V picnic table (yep, the Honda CR-V really used to have a built-in picnic table in the trunk), but there are all sorts of creative interior solutions worth exploring. The Ridgeline, Honda's pickup truck which also shares a platform with the Passport, has a great flip-up rear seat that makes for tons of extra storage space in the cab — that's exactly the sort of unique feature we'd love to see in the Passport.
The Passport's interior tech is also in need of an update, and it will likely receive many of the same updates that the Pilot has recently benefited from. The current Passport has just one screen size for infotainment: An 8-inch touchscreen. The Pilot has a 7-inch touchscreen on base models, and a 9-inch touchscreen on upper trim levels — the latter would be a welcome addition to the 2026 Passport. The Passport could also make good use of the Pilot's available 12-speaker Bose audio system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and its 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster — all features that are currently absent from the Passport's options sheet, but they'd be right at home in an updated model.
Even more off-road capability is expected
For a unibody SUV, the Honda Passport is pretty capable in the dirt, especially in the TrailSport trim. On the current model, the TrailSport trim adds off-road tuned suspension, better suspension articulation, all-terrain tires, special interior TrailSport branding, and contrast stitching on the upholstery. The Pilot, which Honda calls its "most rugged and off-road capable SUV" goes a bit further.
The Pilot gets underbody skid plates to protect the oil pan, transmission, and fuel tank from off-road damage — a feature we'd love to see on the Passport. The Pilot's excellent TrailWatch system is another feature we'd like to see make the leap onto the Passport's options sheet. It uses four exterior cameras to help drivers navigate treacherous terrain, and it's especially useful in tight spaces.
Thinking a little bit outside the "what's the Pilot already got that could be added to the Passport?" box, there are some additions worth imagining too. Larger, more aggressive tires (even as an available accessory), rugged side-cladding (think of the plastic on the side of the current Subaru WRX), unique bumpers to improve approach and departure angles — all could help boost the Passport's off-road capability and its popularity amongst the adventurous crowd. Add some weight-bearing roof racks that could support a big rooftop tent, and you're certain to capture the attention of a few weekend-warrior trail enthusiasts.