Kia's 2026 Carnival Hybrid Will Change Your Mind On Minivans

The Kia Carnival's styling tells a story. It says that it's a minivan trying to shake the uncool minivan image. There's no droopy front end, no soft corners, and no bland persona. The Carnival lives in the world of SUVs — or at least that's where it takes its biggest curb-appeal swing. SUVs dominate sales, and big, bulky family haulers line suburban driveways across America because we're concerned with what people think of us, instead of focusing on places where our money would be better spent: minivans.

But the Carnival attempts to avoid that trap altogether. It's got bold "SUV-Inspired" styling that won't embarrass you in the carpool line at your local primary school. It's got squared edges, slicing angular headlights, and a big grille that says, "No, I totally promise, I'm an SUV."

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Thankfully, its aesthetic choices don't have a negative effect on its core mission: providing a spacious, comfortable cabin, impressive fuel economy ratings, and lots of cargo space. After putting the Honda Odyssey through its paces recently, I was curious to see how the most-efficient version of the Kia Carnival stacked up in the minivan class, so I asked Kia for a loaner to see which one I'd prefer living with on a daily basis. The Kia offers much better fuel economy, and on the page, it's similar in terms of overall space and available features.