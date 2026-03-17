These US States Have The Cheapest Gas Price In March 2026 (It's Still Not Great)

Gas prices are always a hot topic, but they've become especially headline-worthy throughout March 2026. They've swiftly risen just about everywhere in the United States, though not all states and cities have seen prices rise equally. While one U.S. city hit a whopping $8 per gallon, others have seen comparatively lower price jumps. There are a handful of states that stand out as the cheapest of the bunch at the time of publication, with their regular gas price averages just barely climbing above the $3 mark at this point. It's far from ideal, but it's as good as it gets for now.

As of this writing, the state with the cheapest gas in March 2026 is Kansas, per Forbes, with an average per-gallon cost of around $3.15. North Dakota isn't far behind at $3.20, with Oklahoma at $3.22 and Arkansas at $3.24. Rounding out the top five cheapest is Missouri at roughly $3.25. According to the AAA fuel price tracker, most of these states remain in the top five for other fuel rates, such as mid-grade, premium, and diesel. Even at the cheapest, though, you're unlikely to find diesel for under $4, no matter where you are.

Depending on where you live, it can be frustrating to see gas prices spike so extremely. Just know that it's not for no reason, as many factors can lead to gas prices varying between states.