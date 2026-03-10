Gas Just Hit $8 A Gallon In This Major US City

As if the traffic wasn't already some of the worst in the state, Los Angeles drivers now have to deal with some of the highest fuel costs, as well. With so much uncertainty surrounding oil as global tensions continue to rise overseas, one Los Angeles gas station actually started charging people $8.21 a gallon to fill up.

While Gas Buddy says the statewide average currently sits around $5.26 a gallon (as of this writing), there's nothing stopping a gas station from charging more than the other guys. It's not a crime, either. California only has laws against price gouging during emergencies (though the state does reserve the right to investigate and penalize excessive margins outside of those scenarios).

It's a pain point people are feeling not just in California but coast to coast as well. According to that same Gas Buddy data, the national average is above $3 in every state but Kansas and Oklahoma since the outbreak of war in Iran. And even then, they're only a few cents away from crossing the threshold themselves. That's on top of seasonal trends that typically send gas prices higher this time of year anyway.