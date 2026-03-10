Gas Just Hit $8 A Gallon In This Major US City
As if the traffic wasn't already some of the worst in the state, Los Angeles drivers now have to deal with some of the highest fuel costs, as well. With so much uncertainty surrounding oil as global tensions continue to rise overseas, one Los Angeles gas station actually started charging people $8.21 a gallon to fill up.
While Gas Buddy says the statewide average currently sits around $5.26 a gallon (as of this writing), there's nothing stopping a gas station from charging more than the other guys. It's not a crime, either. California only has laws against price gouging during emergencies (though the state does reserve the right to investigate and penalize excessive margins outside of those scenarios).
It's a pain point people are feeling not just in California but coast to coast as well. According to that same Gas Buddy data, the national average is above $3 in every state but Kansas and Oklahoma since the outbreak of war in Iran. And even then, they're only a few cents away from crossing the threshold themselves. That's on top of seasonal trends that typically send gas prices higher this time of year anyway.
Why gas is so much more expensive in California
If it feels like you're always hearing about higher gas prices in California over all the other states, it's because they have a few factors working against them. For one, the state's excise taxes, environmental fees, and climate programs all contribute to the price people pay at the pump. California also requires a specialized cleaner-burning gasoline blend. That's both more expensive to produce and made by a smaller number of refineries. In line with basic supply and demand economics, that gives them the freedom to charge more for it. To top it all off (no pun intended), less in-state gasoline production has led to an even higher demand.
Sure, you could say this one specific gas station is just trying to get media attention, but they might not be alone for long. Some state lawmakers fear that the combination of global instability and California's unique fuel market could drive prices that high across the entire state. A recent report cited by state Sen. Suzette Valladares suggested gasoline could reach $8 per gallon statewide by the end of 2026 if current trends continue.