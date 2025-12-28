This Could Raise CA Gas Prices Even Higher (And They're Already The Highest In The US)

For many drivers, the cost of fuel is an ever present concern that affects everything from getting to work to visiting family. It can be especially troubling for residents of the Golden State, as California is home to the nation's highest gas prices. Now there's some more bad news, as Valero Energy is closing its Benicia refinery in 2026. State officials warn that this closure, combined with the shutdown of Phillips 66's Los Angeles plant, could eliminate about a fifth of the state's gas refining capacity. This would tighten California's supply, and increase the likelihood that gas prices will go up.

Valero's decision to leave stems from California's complex regulation standards, as well as the high cost of doing business in the state. The company just couldn't find a way to generate profit in California when compared to other areas. Phillips 66 had similar reasons for closing its operations in late 2025, along with an uncertainty about the future of its LA refinery in the long-term.

As of this writing, the average cost of gas in California, a state that actually wants drivers to start paying by the mile, is around $4.30 per gallon. This is about $1.44 higher than the national average. But if some experts are correct in their assessment of the situation, the state could see gas prices jump upwards of $10 per gallon or possibly even more. Since Valero's refinery won't officially close until April of 2026, the future of gas prices in the state won't be known for months to come.