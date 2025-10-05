This State Has The Highest Gas Prices In The Country (And Here's Why)

It's a widely-known fact, especially among those living close to state lines, that some states have better gas prices than others. Places like Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana, for example, enjoy gas prices that make Nevadans and Washingtonians jealous. But what about the absolute highest in the country? It comes as no surprise to the many living there, but that title belongs to California ... at least currently. It seems to be in a battle against Washington State to see who has the most expensive gas, so it fluctuates between the two depending on the week.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, California leads the race with an eye-watering $4.649 per gallon, with Washington State trailing with $4.549, ten cents less. And this isn't a new trend, either. It's actually been a longstanding source of debate, leading to an entire campaign run by "Facts Per Gallon" discussing the issue. That campaign itself cites the reason behind the rising gas prices as an environmental issue, citing banned gas stations, low-carbon fuel requirements, and other factors as being main contributors. But is this the reality of the situation, or is it more nuanced?

The short answer that matters most to consumers is that California boasts the highest taxes on pump gas across the country, not including additional taxes such as local or municipal-level, cap and trade carbon policies, and so on. For California, that means a hefty baseline along with more taxes on top of that. All those factors result in gas prices nearly double that of some states. Additionally, getting the fuel into California is an issue due to a lack of any pipeline. Let's take a closer look at the facts.