What Is California's 'Daylighting Law' And How It Is Affecting Local Residents?

To be compliant with AB 413, cities across California need to roll out sweeping changes. For example, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) has said it will enforce daylighting at every intersection in the city by the end of 2026. SFMTA also said it's beginning with its High Injury Network: a collection of streets where a majority of the city's most severe traffic injuries take place. In addition to prioritizing high-risk streets, San Francisco is also focusing on school zones. Every intersection within a 600-foot radius of schools will be daylighted by the end of 2025 to improve safety for students and their families.

Residents in Livermore are already seeing the impact of this Daylighting Law as well. City engineers spent the summer of 2024 looking at over 500 intersections, with a strong focus on school zones and residential neighborhoods. Back in early 2025, red curbs and new striping were both added to over 200 intersections. Cities across the state have also been setting up information booths at local events (think farmers markets and other public gatherings) to inform the public about these changes and help cut down on any frustration or confusion. Residents are going to have to adjust to the loss of these parking spaces, but surely the benefits outweigh any extra time spent searching for a space.