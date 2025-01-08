What Do The Different Colored Curbs In California Mean?

When most people think of driving in California, the bad traffic in Los Angeles and San Francisco is one of the first things that come to mind. However, there's more to driving in California than contending with stop-and-go traffic at all hours of the day and night. There are many rules drivers must follow, whether they're on the highway headed to Disneyland destination or looking for parking near Fisherman's Warf. For example, some popular car mods are illegal in California, limiting drivers' choices when it comes time to add custom touches to their vehicles. If you don't know about these things, you could find yourself on the wrong side of the law.

And it's not just about the modifications you make to your car. If you've spent time driving around California's cities, you may have noticed a veritable rainbow of colors on the curbs. These colors let you know if and when you can park in a particular location and for how long. But If you're not familiar with all of the rules and regulations laid out in the California Driver's Handbook, you may have a hard time figuring out what each color means — and avoiding a ticket. Whether you're a long-time resident of the Golden State or just passing through, learning about these colors can save you time and potentially money.