What Do The Different Colored Curbs In California Mean?
When most people think of driving in California, the bad traffic in Los Angeles and San Francisco is one of the first things that come to mind. However, there's more to driving in California than contending with stop-and-go traffic at all hours of the day and night. There are many rules drivers must follow, whether they're on the highway headed to Disneyland destination or looking for parking near Fisherman's Warf. For example, some popular car mods are illegal in California, limiting drivers' choices when it comes time to add custom touches to their vehicles. If you don't know about these things, you could find yourself on the wrong side of the law.
And it's not just about the modifications you make to your car. If you've spent time driving around California's cities, you may have noticed a veritable rainbow of colors on the curbs. These colors let you know if and when you can park in a particular location and for how long. But If you're not familiar with all of the rules and regulations laid out in the California Driver's Handbook, you may have a hard time figuring out what each color means — and avoiding a ticket. Whether you're a long-time resident of the Golden State or just passing through, learning about these colors can save you time and potentially money.
What do the different curb colors mean in California?
As you look for parking on the streets of California, you'll come across five colors: white, green, yellow, red, and blue. Even if you've used Apple Maps to help you find a parking space, you should double-check the color of the curb where you plan to park. Most of the time, when you see a painted curb, you'll also see a corresponding sign that lets you know things like how long you can park in that location or even what the specific color means. Sometimes, information about how long you can park is painted on the curb. Still, it's a good idea to become familiar with the different colors, just in case you end up somewhere without clear signage posted. Here's what each color means:
- White Curbs: You can park here only for as long as it takes to pick up or drop off passengers.
- Green Curbs: You can park here for a limited time. Check the burb or signage for the time limit.
- Yellow Curbs: You can load or unload passengers or freight within the posted time limit. If you're driving a non-commercial vehicle, you typically must stay with it.
- Red Curbs: Stopping, standing, and parking is prohibited, except for buses in bus zones.
- Blue Curbs: Parking reserved for the disabled or a person driving a disabled person. Your car must have a special placard or license plate identifying it as authorized to park in these zones.
Once you know what these color-coded curbs mean, you'll be able to park with confidence on the streets of California. Keep in mind that violating these rules could result in a hefty fine or your vehicle getting towed.