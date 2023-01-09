This New Apple Maps Feature Makes Finding A Parking Space Just A Little Easier

iPhone users have been able to use Apple Maps to help find their parked cars for some time, but now, the company is making it easier to find somewhere to park in the first place. Apple has announced a new Apple Maps feature in partnership with SpotHero, a parking reservation service, that will allow users to find and reserve parking spots directly through the Apple Maps app.

The new feature, which will be available in select cities in the United States and Canada, will allow users to search for parking near their destination and see real-time availability and pricing for SpotHero garages and lots. Once a spot has been selected, users will be able to reserve and pay for their parking through the Apple Maps app, eliminating the need to search for parking or pay for it in person. Once you checkout, your parking spot is guaranteed. The app will issue a digital parking pass, allowing you to bypass on-site payment stops and drive right into the lot.

In a statement to TechCrunch, SpotHero CEO & Co-Founder Mark Lawrence said, "We're constantly identifying new ways to bring easy, affordable parking to drivers. Working with Apple Maps is one way we're doing this. Through our new integration, Apple Maps users can discover SpotHero parking right in the Apple Maps on iPhone and Mac."