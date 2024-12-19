4 Popular Car Mods That Are Illegal In California

California, one of the few places in the world you can ski and surf in the same day. With several of its cities among the sunniest in the U.S., the Golden State offers many benefits, unless you're into aftermarket car modification. It's no secret this state has been a big proponent of electric vehicles, with programs like California's new EV charge card encouraging drivers to switch to battery-powered options. So those looking to add more muscle under the hood of traditional gas-powered engines, or even implement non-performance design changes, should tread carefully.

Not all mods are forbidden, but unfortunately for automotive enthusiasts, some of the most crowd-pleasing visual and performance add-ons are illegal in California. Of course, if you decide to go completely overboard, like one of the most ridiculous modifications from "Pimp My Ride," you can expect pushback from a number of other states as well.

California's rationale for outlawing vehicle enhancements varies depending on the modification, but typically falls into one of four categories: the add-on impedes visibility, it's a potential distraction for other drivers, it exceeds noise limits, or it doesn't meet the state's stringent emissions regulations.

While you may agree with some of these restrictions, their irony isn't lost on those familiar with the history of hot-rodding culture, which largely developed in 1930s Southern California. Nevertheless, if you have any of the following mods installed on your car, think twice before taking to the streets of California.

