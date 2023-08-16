California's New EV Charge Card Explained: What It Is, And How To Apply

Over the last year, the state of California has introduced a variety of new incentives to get its citizens to switch to wholly electric vehicles in lieu of traditional combustion cars. This is all toward the ultimate goal of phasing out the sale of gas-powered cars entirely by the year 2035.

The primary incentive is a rebate for those who purchase or lease plug-in EVs, which increases for those in lower-income households. However, even with that extra cash, it may still be difficult for those to invest in an EV that they may not be able to effectively use.

To assuage this problem, California has introduced yet another incentive. This week, as part of the ongoing Clean Vehicle Rebate Project's existing increased rebate incentive, California has introduced a proprietary "EV Charge Card" system, designed to guarantee EV owners access to an EV charging station.

The primary means of powering an EV is, of course, electricity, but not all California residents own homes or parking spaces with plug access — and traveling to the gas station to charge up costs money they may not have. This new charge card provides an allowance of free recharging for those who need to rely on public stations.