Why Electric Vehicles Are Such A Tough Sell In Rural Areas

There are stark differences between urban and rural life. Those in big cities are familiar with the hustle and bustle of the so-called rat race, while those in quieter areas must become accustomed to the opposite. Quite often, services and stores are as densely packed as the population. After all, businesses naturally want to be where the money is, and that tends to be where the crowds are.

What does this mean for the future of electric cars? It means that the more specialized services (and servicing) they'll require will probably be, accordingly, harder to find for those who live in rural areas.

There seem to be two primary factors that work against the success of electric vehicles in such places: the organizational headache of providing the necessary infrastructure for drivers and the fact that many of those drivers will simply be unwilling to make the change with the kinds of journeys they tend to make.