Why Is Traffic In LA And San Francisco So Bad?

The first reason for excessive traffic is an obvious one — these cities have a big population in a condensed area. San Francisco had 874,000 residents and Los Angeles had 3.8 million as of 2023 — that's 8,300 people per square mile in LA and 18,630 people per square mile in San Francisco. That's not just a lot of people — it's also a lot of cars. There are currently well over 7.9 million vehicles registered in Los Angeles and San Francisco currently has about 394,000 cars on the road, according to the California DMV. To compare, there are 2.7 million vehicles registered in the entirety of Connecticut.

This is because these big cities have infrastructures geared towards cars. Despite warnings of increased traffic in the 1920s, the cities kept building more highways, bridges, and roads — even if it meant wiping out communities to fit them in. Bridges in the Bay Area have specifically been a source of frustration despite adding new ways to drive in and out of the city. The SF County Transportation Authority shared that the speeds on the Bay Bridge going into San Francisco have slowed down quite heavily, and have even become slower than it was pre-pandemic.

Since adding even more road and highway space will simply encourage more people to drive, the congestion issue has been pretty tricky to solve.

