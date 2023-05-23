Waymo's Autonomous Vehicles Are Coming To Uber

Waymo is one of the most recognizable names in the autonomous vehicle game. Earlier this year, the brand's driverless vehicles reached over one million miles with relatively few incidents (namely other drivers). It only makes sense that Waymo is joining with another huge name in mobility, Uber. According to a joint press release by both companies, the companies are becoming partners in progressing the future of autonomous driving.

Through the partnership, Waymo hopes to utilize Uber's infrastructure for both its ride-sharing service and food delivery systems for its autonomous vehicles. Uber's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says: "Uber provides access to a global and reliable marketplace across mobility, delivery, and freight. Fully autonomous driving is quickly becoming part of everyday life, and we're excited to bring Waymo's incredible technology to the Uber platform."

Whether or not "fully autonomous driving" is becoming ubiquitous (it is almost definitively not), is a different question entirely. It's worth noting that Waymo operates in 180 square miles of Phoenix, Arizona. Phoenix's total area is 518 square miles according to Census data.