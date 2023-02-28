After 1 Million Miles, Waymo's Autonomous Cars Might've Found The True Road Danger

In the push towards autonomous driving, traditional automakers like Mercedes-Benz, Ford, and General Motors are hard at work developing consumer-level technology to make cars easier and safer to drive. Mercedes has come the furthest with its Drive Pilot technology which just recently got approved for U.S. roads.

In addition to full scale automakers, many companies like Zoox are working to make autonomous taxi technology and driverless cars a reality in the future. Zoox made news earlier this month when it unveiled its driverless taxi that could shuttle Zoox employees around its various campuses in California.

Another company, Waymo, has been in the autonomous game for many years now and has reached many milestones in the technology — inching closer and closer to bringing it out of its infancy. According to a press release, Waymo hit one million miles of rider-only travel on public roads in its autonomous cars. The technology seems to be mostly safe and no injuries have been reported since testing started, but there seems to be one thing Waymo's driverless cars can't account for.