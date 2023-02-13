Zoox Self-Driving Robotaxis Are Finally On Public Roads, But You Can't Use Them Quite Yet

True autonomous vehicle technology on a large scale is still a few years away. However, earlier this year Mercedes-Benz made immense strides in the technology when it received legal approval in the United States with its Level 3 autonomous driving system by the name of Drive Pilot. That system allows equipped Mercedes models to navigate through traffic on specific pre-determined sections of highway at speeds up to 40 miles per hour. Any faster than that, the driver will have to control. That technology will show up on a select few Mercedes cars toward the end of the year.

In 2023, Mercedes Drive Pilot is just about the most advanced "self-driving" car a consumer can expect to come across when shopping for a car. Zoox, a company that researches and designs autonomous vehicles, just revealed that it has made history with recent developments in its robotaxi program ... but you might have to wait a while before taking a ride.