Should You Stay Awake In A Self-Driving Car Or Can You Sleep?

Drivers have been dreaming of self-driving cars for decades. A way for them to get to their destinations without having to spend time and energy focused on the road (or other drivers). Maybe even catch up on some sleep while en route, much like early morning train commuters.

The thing is, while the future could very well see fully-autonomous consumer level vehicles hit the market – and thus providing opportunities for some highway Zs — some questions remain as to whether or not it's okay to do so with what we have right now. Do our modern self-driving cars have what it takes to keep us safe when we're not awake (or even just not paying full attention)? Are concerns about autonomous vehicle accidents and fatalities reasonable or reactionary?

To put it simply, sleeping behind the wheel of a moving vehicle is a terrible idea. Whether you're in a regular old human-driven car or something that claims it can drive itself.