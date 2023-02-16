How Many People Have Actually Been Killed By Self-Driving Cars?

When it comes to self-driving cars, the Society of Automotive Engineers recognizes six levels of autonomous driving: from level 0, at which a vehicle has no driver assistance of any kind, to level 5 with the vehicle operating completely free of human input.

For the purposes of this article, actual autonomous driving begins at Level 3. The third level is categorized as "conditional driving automation," when under certain circumstances, the car takes control and the driver is just along for the ride. The SAE and JD Power and Associates recognize level 3 as the beginning of truly autonomous motor vehicle operation.

Reaching Level 3 autonomy has proven a demanding goal for carmakers. Honda has a fleet of autonomous Legends operating in Tokyo, and Mercedes-Benz has been cleared to begin deploying Level 3 autonomous vehicles, but every other company is in the testing stage.

Unfortunately, "testing" isn't the same as "harmless," and accidents have occurred. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association requires all manufacturers of autonomous cars to submit reports of every accident, and some have involved fatalities.