California Daylighting Law: How AB-413 Aims To Help Save Lives On The Streets

California's AB-413 took effect statewide as a law on New Year's Day, prohibiting cars from parking within 20 feet of both marked and unmarked crosswalks. If there's a curb extension, it's 15 feet. AB-413 referred to as the "daylighting law" because it aims to help drivers see pedestrians at crosswalks. When a car is parked at a corner, vehicles making a right turn have a harder time seeing pedestrians crossing the street, leading to avoidable injuries and fatalities. The more visibility there is for pedestrians, the fewer the pedestrian-related accidents, which is California's hope with this law.

If you struggle with picturing 20 feet, the average length of a full-size pickup truck is 19 to 22 feet, so imagining a GMC Sierra 2500 should help if you need to park near a crosswalk. California's governor signed the bill back on October 10, 2023, but before Jan. 1, 2025 law enforcement was prohibited from issuing citations or other penalties besides a warning unless the area was clearly marked.

This practice is continuing for the first two months of the new year, letting drivers get accustomed to the daylighting law. As soon as March 1 hits, though, law enforcement will be issuing citations for the violation. There will be a $65 fine, plus a $12.50 administrative fee. No more free pass.