Bizarre Driving Laws You've Probably Never Heard Of

For the most part, the rules of the road are the same everywhere in the United States. Drive on the right, keep your brights off when you're behind someone, come to complete stops at stop signs, and so on. This uniformity ensures that, no matter where you drive around the country, you know exactly what you're doing. However, while the most important rules of driving in the U.S. are uniform, each state does have a few rules of its own.

Life, after all, is a little different depending on where you live — values can change from place to place, which may mean that what is deemed common sense in one place needs to be spelled out elsewhere. This has led to some downright bizarre driving laws around the country, some of which are relics of bygone eras, while others were put in place in order to prevent a hyper-specific brand of foolishness from occurring more than once.