Here's Why New Cars Don't Have Pop-Up Headlights

Once upon a time, pop-up headlights were all the rage in the automotive design space. They were used by every manufacturer from Ferrari to Chevrolet and anything in-between. Their popularity as a design trend was not beloved by all, but the flexibility of a pop-up headlight makes it easy to see why manufacturers used them. By the early 2000s, however, we saw the end of the this headlight trend, and the reason it died out has a lot to do with regulations, even though no specific law banned the use of pop-ups.

The U.S. has a sordid history when it comes to vehicle legislation, particularly when it comes to vehicle lighting equipment. Often, safety standards in the U.S. have been unable to keep up with technological changes, but laws around consumer safety and motor vehicles in the European Union have a much better reputation in this regard. As a result, regulations are partially to blame for the disappearance of pop-up headlights, but not because the laws outright made them illegal, contrary to popular belief. As it turns out, pop-up headlights were collateral damage rather than the focus of any one piece of legislation.