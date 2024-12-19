One US State Has No Law Requiring Adults To Wear Seatbelts (And It's Not Florida)

Since the birth of automobiles over a century ago, they have evolved to become as safe as possible for the occupants. Some cars that revolutionized automotive safety came with features like airbags, anti-lock braking system, and the more modern autonomous driving. But if there's one car safety feature that makes the most difference, it's the seat belt.

Seat belts save lives during collisions. Rather than flying out of your seat and crashing into obstructions, you'll be safely held into place by your seat belt. In fact, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says, wearing seat belts in the front seat can cut your chances of getting fatally injured by about 45%, and your chance of being less severely hurt by 50%. That's why most states in the U.S. enforce seat belt laws for both children and adults.

However, one state allows the non-use of seat belts for adults. Here's a hint: Live Free or Die.