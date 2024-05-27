3 Things You Need To Check When Installing A Car Seat

If you're traveling with your child, a car seat is an essential accessory to have on your next road trip. Many manufacturers offer different child car seats for maximum protection when out on the road. Whether you've used one before or not, there are many safety precautions to be aware of when installing and using your car seat to keep your child secure.

Despite there being some unwritten rules of child road safety, such as the widely-used "Baby on Board" sign, there are some stricter requirements that have come into place. In 2019, a new legislation was proposed enforcing a mandatory alert system for kids left in cars. Another law is the New Mexico Child Restraint Act, which requires all children under seven or weighing less than 60 pounds to travel in a car seat.

While the majority of child car seats share similar safety features, not all of them are built the same. It is important to read the instruction manual for your child car seat carefully as you complete the steps covered in this guide. Here are three important safety measures to take when installing a child car seat.