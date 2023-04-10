The Weird History Of The Baby On Board Sign

You can paint the picture in your head pretty clearly, a Subaru Outback, Volvo station wagon, Dodge Caravan, or numerous other parent-mobiles with a yellow diamond decal affixed to the back window that reads "BABY ON BOARD" in clear and legible script. You are now aware that the car ahead of you in traffic driving slightly under the speed limit is piloted by a parent who is simultaneously trying to pay attention to the finer rules of the road and take care of the tiny human nestled in the back seat who is throwing handfuls of Cheerios and goldfish at the back of the driver's seat.

The placards are ubiquitous now and have been parodied the world over with varying degrees of cleverness. But where did it come from? As it seems like it has always existed since time immemorial and materializes on cars the second the owner has a child. In reality, the sign isn't that old, dating back to 1986, coincidentally just a few years after the first-ever production minivan, the Plymouth Voyager, was offered for sale. Michael Lerner (not the actor), the sign's primary marketer, bought the rights to the slogan from Patricia and Helen Bradley and did his best to market it.