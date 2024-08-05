10 Cars That Revolutionized Automotive Safety Forever

Cars today are safety marvels. With numerous active and passive safety features onboard, they feature a safety net that would have been unthinkable a few decades ago. They can keep up with traffic, even when you don't pay close attention to the road ahead, and even brake if they detect a road hazard. These days its hard for amateur drivers to even skid their vehicles, thanks to a plethora of stability systems.

If an accident happens, passive safety features minimize injuries and potential fatalities. The seatbelt alone reduces the risk of fatality by 45% in regular cars and 60% in light trucks. To get to this point, we have to thank various automakers who worked hard to make their models safer and outshine their rivals. Ultimately, though, this concerted effort of the automotive industry led to ever safer cars and fewer road fatalities.

Let's take a closer look at all the car models that pioneered safety features, tell their stories, and dig into some of the engineering behind their groundbreaking developments. So, from crumple zones to autonomous safety features, here are the cars that revolutionized automotive safety forever!

