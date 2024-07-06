12 Of The Most Successful Models In Mercedes-Benz History

Mercedes-Benz was founded as a company in 1926, but its story has roots in the first-ever automobile, the Benz Patent Motor Car. Namely, one of the company's founders, Karl Benz, created that car, spawning one of the most successful global industries. Consequently, Mercedes-Benz became sort of the quintessential car manufacturer, quickly leapfrogging the competition that was already established in the 1920s, like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Duesenberg, Ford, Chrysler, Cadillac, and Packard.

The main driving force behind the company's rise to the top of the automotive industry was innovation. From creating the first car to giving us crumple zones for higher safety during crashes, the engineers behind the company pushed the industry to ever higher levels. Even today, Mercedes-Benz remains one of the world's most innovative automakers, pushing the boundaries with advanced software and safety systems.

Crucially, though, Mercedes-Benz has always been a car-building company first, and high-tech features weren't the only draw. Vehicles from Mercedes-Benz cars have always been made to a high engineering standard, with a focus on performance, luxury, and durability.

In this article, we will take you on a Mercedes-Benz journey, where we will revisit the company's most successful models in its history. These cars either pushed the industry boundaries or were a sales success. Either way, they helped to create one of the most successful automakers in history. Let's dive in!