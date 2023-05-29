Here's What Made The Mercedes 190E Cosworth's Engine So Special

Think of Cosworth and your mind's eye probably serves up a picture of the Ford Escort or Sierra, complete with their massive rear wings and impressive motorsport record. But rewind the clock a little further, to the early 1980s, and the Cosworth name is found on a Mercedes sedan.

More specifically, we're talking here about the Mercedes 190E 2.3-16, where the suffix refers to its 2.3-liter, 16-valve motor that was developed by British engine builder Cosworth.

As any great automotive story should, this one begins with a desire to go racing. Mercedes first thought its compact 190 saloon had the foundations for a successful rally car, and so the German company employed Cosworth to eke out more power from the four-cylinder engine in a bid to take on the Ford Escorts and Lotus Sunbeams of the day.

As is often the case, homologation rules of the time meant Mercedes would have to build and sell a road-going version of its 190 rally car, and thus the Cosworth-powered 190E was born.