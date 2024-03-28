6 Of The Coolest German Muscle Cars Ever Built

When most of us hear the term "muscle car," we think of good old American bone-shaking behemoths like the Oldsmobile 442, Pontiac GTO, and Chevy Corvette. Even when the conversation shifts to lesser-known representatives from the genre, we tend to recall underappreciated models from the likes of American Motors or other stateside manufacturers before considering German models, which have a more refined reputation.

That's doing our friends from the Rhineland short shrift, however. German engineering has produced plenty of cars that are just as capable of pinning drivers and passengers against their seatbacks as any Mustang, Roadrunner, or Cutlass. Many of Germany's fastest production cars sprouted from a racing pedigree: Audi has a long history of success in rally racing with the Quattro, and Mercedes dominated Formula 1 for most of the 2010s.

The cars on this list from German manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and BMW are like their American muscle car counterparts in that they have a high power-to-weight ratio, potent V8 engines, and the ability to pump adrenaline into the blood vessels of their drivers when their right foot goes to the floor.