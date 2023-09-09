5 Of The Highest Mileage Cars Still On The Road Today

With the average price of a new car hovering around $48,000 and auto loan interest rates at a 15-year high, it's understandable that drivers might want to hang onto their current rides as long as possible. Some motorists have taken that mantra to the extreme, accumulating over one million miles on their vehicles — a figure typically reserved for long-haul truckers.

Here at SlashGear, we have been compiling lists of some of the most reliable SUVs, pickup trucks, and sedans on the road today. Not surprisingly, these lists have been dominated by Toyota and Honda, two brands already well-known for their reliability. Of course, a handful of trucks and SUVs from Ford and General Motors also stand out, owing to the nature of their robust construction.

Not all high-mileage vehicles fit that mold, though. As we'll soon learn, products from such brands as Porsche, Mercedes, and Volvo have all joined the million-mile club with the common thread of fastidious maintenance by their loving owners.