2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe gets subtle updates and more custom options

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe has recently debuted with a couple of subtle styling updates and more customization options. First to arrive later this year are the GT43 and GT53 models powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

“We constantly maintain our AMG GT 4-Door Coupé at an outstanding technical level,” said Philipp Scheimer, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. “With the current update and the exclusive edition, we are reaching out to the target groups that place the greatest value on individuality and an expressive lifestyle.”

New for 2022 is the GT 4-Door Coupe Manufaktur Exclusive Edition. Arriving exclusively in Rubelite Red Metallic paint, it has 21-inch wheels, gold brake calipers, and the chrome exterior trim pack for added bling. It also gets the V8 styling pack which includes the front bumper and rear diffuser of the GT63 V8 model.

The Manufaktur Exclusive Edition also has Neva Gray upholstery, illuminated door sills, ash wood trim, and commemorative badging. Meanwhile, the outgoing GT 4-Door only came with two rear seats and a fixed center console. For 2022, Mercedes-AMG is offering the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe with an optional three-seater folding bench seat, which also means more of your family and friends can join the fun.

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe now comes standard with a surround-view camera system and a new twin-spoke AMG steering wheel with touch buttons. Material choices include two-tone Nappe leather with diamond stitching in various hues like yacht blue, sienna brown, and deep white.

Customers can also choose from a more comprehensive array of new AMG wheel designs, including new 20-inch light-alloy wheels in a 10-twin-spoke design and 21-inch forged wheels in a 5-twin-spoke design. Red brake calipers are optional in the GT43.

On the other hand, the GT53 is now available with an Exterior Carbon-Fiber Package and Silver Chrome Exterior Package, which were previously exclusive to the GT63 V8 model. The Night Package remains available if you wish to turn your 2022 Mercedes GT 4-Door into a blacked-out, stealthy machine.

The 2022 Mercedes-AMG GT43 remains motivated by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-six motor with a 48-volt mild-hybrid starter-generator producing 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. The mild-hybrid system adds 22 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque for short bursts of powerful acceleration.

Powering the Mercedes-AMG GT53 is the same turbocharged inline-six with mild-hybrid assist. However, it also gets an electric supercharger to pump out 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque. Both the 2022 GT43 and GT53 will arrive at dealerships later this year. Mercedes-AMG will debut the 2022 GT63 V8 and AMG’s first plug-in hybrid later in the summer.

2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Gallery