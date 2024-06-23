Autonomous Driving Has Hit A Troubling Plateau: An Engineer Explains Why

At the time of writing, self-driving cars have hit a roadblock. Self-driving is measured on a scale of 0 to 5 administered by The Society of Automotive Engineers, where Level 0 means no assistance to the driver and Level 5 means full self-driving straight out of a sci-fi series. It's the levels in between the two that have currently stymied those working to make Level 5 a reality. Most of the smart vehicles available to consumers, such as those from Tesla, top out around Level 2, meaning the driver must still be alert and ready to take over at any time, while robo-taxies available in some cities reach Level 4, meaning they do all the work but only within a limited, preprogrammed area.

The Gordian knot at the center of self-driving is real time adaptation. A human driver knows the difference between a plastic bag in the road and a human child, and can decide accordingly whether to swerve, slam the brakes, or cruise on through. A computer has a much harder time identifying novel environmental information. Show it a thousand pictures of children, and it still might not recognize the one-thousand-and-first.

Dr. Mears suggests we might be stuck in this state of affairs for quite some time. When asked what an autonomous vehicle rollout would look like in the United States, he said, "It is already here, with many new vehicles having lane keeping and adaptive cruise. However, recognizing features such as stoplights, traffic control signs, and unexpected elements like people and animals is still in the early stages. Roads in the U.S. are a variable and unknown environment, so localization information generation will be key. I do not see a true robust fully self-driving system coming widely for some years."