The One Question Autonomous Driving Advocates Still Need To Answer

When asked, Dr. Mears questioned the ultimate purpose of autonomous driving technology in a chat with SlashGear. "What problem is being solved by having a car drive itself rather than being guided by a human operator?" Dr. Mears asked. "What benefit does one get from being able to do something else while the car drives her/him somewhere? One more email sent? One more Wordle solved? Does that really create enough of a benefit to offset the billions of dollars of investment that would be required to realize such systems? I am doubtful." Dr. Mears went on to recognize one important possible use of autonomous driving technology but pointed out that it is a need already met by an already-existing service.

"Another potential benefit is access to mobility for those that otherwise could not drive somewhere, such as vision-challenged people," Dr. Mears noted. "But now we have ride-share services that can fulfill that need. So again, the main question is: What problem(s) would be solved with full autonomy that can't be solved otherwise?"

Commuters who rely on trains, rideshares, and buses to commute to work might claim the ability to perform other tasks while en route is a potential benefit as well, but until level 4 and 5 systems are common, that will go unrealized. Waymo self-driving taxis are available in San Francisco and Phoenix, and the Alphabet, Inc. company has put its commercial trucking plans on hold temporarily to focus on expanding autonomous taxi service to Los Angeles, Austin, and beyond.