Waymo Halts Autonomous Truck Work To Focus On Self-Driving Taxis

Waymo has been making big strides in the autonomous trucking industry over the past few years, but expect that momentum to slow down for the time being. Instead, the Alphabet Inc. company will be shifting its focus to Waymo Driver, its fully autonomous tech that is generalizable and designed for a much broader scale. Waymo Driver is intended to be integrated into multiple platforms and vehicle types for a variety of commercial applications — not just trucking — like deliveries, personal transport, and self-driving taxis.

It's that ride-hailing sector that particularly has Waymo switching gears. Waymo says it's responding to the "tremendous momentum, and substantial commercial opportunity" presented by autonomous ride-hailing, thanks in part to major AI and machine learning improvements. According to Waymo, rider demand and the self-driving taxi business are especially booming in Los Angeles, Phoenix, and San Francisco.

Waymo Driver is already one of the foremost technologies for autonomous driving, and the most experienced and expansive. It's been tested in 13 states, with billions of miles of simulator experience, and millions of miles on public roads. Unlike Driver Assist, it's fully autonomous — Waymo even completely replaced steering wheels with touchscreens. By "doubling down" on its efforts at the expense of its autonomous trucking projects, Waymo is looking to advance Waymo Driver to the point where it can become commonplace on the road, including in taxis across the country.