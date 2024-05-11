ChatGPT Vs. Google Gemini: Which AI Chatbot Is Smarter?

The AI wars are officially heating up as major tech companies all try to claim a piece of the pie, but even though plenty of actually useful AI apps are popping up, there are two main options when it comes to chatbots. Of course, there's OpenAI's ChatGPT, the program that served as a starting pistol for the AI race. However, as Microsoft invested massively in that promising tech, Google was also hot on its heels. For years, Google was considered a leader in AI research, and it wasn't going to lose that title without a fight. In response to ChatGPT, the search giant released Gemini.

Both companies have cutting edge tech, but which is the best for those who want a competent, accurate large language model (LLM) that can help with tasks related to everyday life? To determine which company's flagship chatbot was the best for everyday use, I set out to create a gauntlet of challenges that would put them through their paces, highlighting the strengths and weaknesses of each. Looking at everything from conversational abilities to problem solving acumen, I came to some surprising conclusions and found myself shocked more than once. Oh, and for this comparison, only the free versions of both AIs were tested, which means these results do not reflect Gemini Ultra or GPT-4. Without further ado, let's dive into the results.