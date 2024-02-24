Google's Gemini Proves AI Isn't Ready To Replace Your Smart Assistant

When Google released its rebranded Gemini AI as an Android app, it took things a step further than expected. At the time of writing, you can use the Gemini app to replace Google Assistant as your phone's primary smart assistant. As someone who has become increasingly frustrated with Google Assistant over the years, I was ready to ditch it and embrace the bleeding edge, so I spent an entire four days testing Gemini as my only smart assistant. Unfortunately, what I experienced was far from a glimpse of the future. Instead, I found myself eager for a return to the predictable, safe embrace of Assistant.

Google advertises Gemini as a "multimodal" AI. That means it is actually a collection of purpose-built AI models bundled together into a single interface. It can do everything language models like GPT are capable of, but according to Google, it can also "generalize and seamlessly understand, operate across and combine different types of information including text, code, audio, image and video." Indeed, some of Gemini's abilities feel truly powerful compared to other AI models, but results are so inconsistent as to be functionally useless, and that lack of predictability makes it a source of frustration when you simply need to perform a task quickly.

In its current form, Gemini proved far too experimental to be a useful smart assistant. Not only does it lack the basic functionality I've come to expect from a voice assistant, but it regularly insists that it cannot do things I have seen it do. Moreover, even when it works, it is often slow and buggy, prone to misinformation, and saddled with a user interface that demands extra work from the user.